Hefei starts administering inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

People's Daily Online) 18:05, December 16, 2022

A medical worker atomizes an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine using professional equipment in Hefei, the capital city of east China’s Anhui Province. (People’s Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Hefei, the capital city of east China’s Anhui Province, recently started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine comes in a mist form that is sucked in through the mouth, and is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals.

The amount needed for the orally administered vaccine is just one-fifth of that given via needle. In addition, the droplets can fend off the virus as it reaches the mucosal surfaces and the rest of the respiratory system.

