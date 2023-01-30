Rabbit-themed embroidered sachet reaches consumers worldwide

People's Daily Online) 11:24, January 30, 2023

Photo shows a rabbit-themed embroidered sachet. (Photo Courtesy of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center in Gansu)

Rabbit-themed embroidered sachets of Qingyang, northwest China's Gansu Province, have reached consumers in countries around the world, thanks to e-commerce platforms.

Liu Lanfang, an inheritor of Qingyang sachets, an intangible cultural heritage item, has developed a new kind of rabbit-shaped sachet. Unlike traditional ones which usually use bright colors like red and green, this sachet featuring this year's zodiac sign is mostly white with some blue patterns. Liu explained that "the little rabbit is one example of the richness of Chinese culture. I hope it will win the hearts of consumers both at home and abroad."

"The rabbit is very auspicious in Chinese culture. This exquisite sachet is a good choice of gift to give my friends," said Sun Xianglu, who lives in South Africa.

With her embroidery works having reached nine countries and regions through online and offline channels, Liu believes digitalization will be the trend of intangible cultural heritages and bring huge opportunities.

She has also made some innovations to her embroidery works. "I made some adjustments to the designs, materials and patterns to keep up with today's aesthetic values," she said.

Wang Xiaozhen, a professor of the School of Fine Arts of Northwest Minzu University in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu, noted that efforts should be made to explore the connotations of intangible cultural heritages, and coordinate it with other cultural resources, to meet the needs of today's consumers.

"The commercialization of intangible cultural heritages hinges on a better understanding of the needs of consumers as well as integration of modern technology, culture and aesthetic standards," Wang said.

