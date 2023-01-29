We Are China

Chinese peacekeeping force removes 9 landmines

(People's Daily App) 11:26, January 29, 2023

The 21st batch of Chinese peacekeeping demining officers and soldiers sent to Lebanon cleared nine landmines within four hours.

All were removed and successfully detonated.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)

