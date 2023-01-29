Home>>
Chinese peacekeeping force removes 9 landmines
(People's Daily App) 11:26, January 29, 2023
The 21st batch of Chinese peacekeeping demining officers and soldiers sent to Lebanon cleared nine landmines within four hours.
All were removed and successfully detonated.
