Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian businesses suffer 13 billion USD losses due to conflict

MOSCOW/KIEV/WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Ukrainian businesses have suffered direct losses of 13 billion U.S. dollars due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Friday, citing a recent study.

In 2022, a total of 109 large and medium-sized enterprises suffered direct losses of 9 billion dollars, showed the study by the Kyiv School of Economics.

Indirect losses of the Ukrainian businesses caused by the conflict reached 33.1 billion dollars, according to the study.

Russian forces have killed over 175 Ukrainian servicemen in the past day in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a daily briefing on Saturday.

In addition, Russian troops downed a MiG-29 fighter and nine drones and eliminated a number of infantry fighting vehicles, armored combat vehicles, artillery pieces, radar stations and automobiles, he said.

U.S. foreign arms sales grew significantly in fiscal year 2022, according to data released by the Department of State, which attributed the increase mainly to U.S. military support for Ukraine during the latter's conflict with Russia.

The total value of State Department-authorized government-to-government foreign military sales was 51.9 billion U.S. dollars in fiscal 2022, the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2022, up 49.1 percent from the previous fiscal year's 34.8 billion dollars, the data showed.

The so-called direct commercial sales, or sales of weapons and military equipment to foreign governments by U.S. defense contractors, also ticked up in fiscal 2022, increasing 48.6 percent to 153.7 billion dollars, compared to 103.4 billion dollars in fiscal 2021.

