Angola, Russia to improve cooperation mechanisms

Xinhua) 09:12, January 28, 2023

LUANDA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Angola and Russia will maintain existing cooperation to develop bilateral relations in various areas, said Wednesday the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in Luanda, the Angolan capital.

The Russian diplomat made the statement following talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco which covered common interest issues and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"We had a prolonged and consistent dialogue. We discussed in detail our bilateral relation," said Lavrov, who was in Luanda as part of his visit to Africa, which had previously taken him to South Africa and Eswatini.

He said steps are to be taken to implement strategic cooperation between the two countries in various fields during the meeting with the Angolan president.

Angola's Foreign Minister Tete Antonio, who met with his Russian counterpart in a separate meeting, said Angola and Russia would enhance cooperation mechanisms to identify new areas for bilateral relations.

Tete Antonio said agriculture, the manufacturing industry, and the agro-industrial sector were some of the priorities for cooperation with Russia that can eventually help the Angolan economy grow.

The Angolan minister said the two countries are linked by traditionally friendly relations, frank dialogue, and common interests. He said that Angola encourages Russia to give a "chance" in the conflict with Ukraine, establishing a ceasefire that can re-establish a climate of world peace.

Lavrov said the Russian government appreciates Angola's balanced positions in the United Nations, specifically those linked to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He announced that a meeting of the Joint Commission with Angola would be held in April to identify new areas of cooperation.

The Russian diplomat said he appreciated Angola's efforts toward regional peace, stressing that his country accepts African solutions to African issues. He also revealed that the Russia-Africa summit would take place in July in St. Petersburg, Russia.

