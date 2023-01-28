Segment of Yellow River in Jinan witnesses ice jam scenes

Xinhua) 13:19, January 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows ice jam on the Yellow River in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The segment of the Yellow River in Jinan City witnessed ice jam scenes due to a strong cold wave recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)