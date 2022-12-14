Home>>
Yellow River tidal creeks
(People's Daily App) 13:46, December 14, 2022
Tidal creeks create tree-like patterns at the estuary of the Yellow River in Dongying, East China's Shandong Province.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: Shandong TV)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yellow River estuary ushers in most beautiful season
- China reaps fruitful results in ecological conservation along Yellow River
- Scenery of Yellow River in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Action plan targets conserving Yellow River
- Sunset view of Yellow River in China’s Inner Mongolia
- Modern Yellow River began forming 1.25 million years ago: study
- Scenery of Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve, E China's Shandong
- Regions along Yellow River promote efficient utilization of water resources
- A 'ladder' by the Yellow River
- China issues plan for preserving, using cultural relics along Yellow River
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.