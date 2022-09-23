Scenery of Yellow River in N China's Inner Mongolia
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows a grand bridge across a section of the Yellow River in Togtoh County of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Togtoh County of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Jungar Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Togtoh County of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Togtoh County of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows the scenery along the bank of a section of the Yellow River in Jungar Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Jungar Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Jungar Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Jungar Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows the scenery along a section of the Yellow River in Jungar Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
