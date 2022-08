Sunset view of Yellow River in China’s Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:32, August 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the Yellow River in Hanggin Banner in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the Yellow River in Dalad Banner in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the Yellow River in Hanggin Banner in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the sunset above the Yellow River in Hanggin Banner in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the sunset above the Yellow River in Dalad Banner in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the Yellow River in Dalad Banner in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)