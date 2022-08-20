We Are China

Scenery of Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 10:10, August 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the watercourse of the Yellow River at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the wetland at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the watercourse of the Yellow River at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Visitors enjoy view of Yellow River at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Birds rest at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

