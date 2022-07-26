Home>>
A 'ladder' by the Yellow River
(People's Daily App) 11:03, July 26, 2022
Dare to climb these steep rock stairs by the riverside of the Yellow River? Now a famous scenic spot in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, the "ladder" was initially carved out for military purposes about a thousand years ago.
(Produced by Chen Rui and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues plan for preserving, using cultural relics along Yellow River
- Scenery of Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River
- China to improve Yellow River basin protection through legislation
- Reservoir on Yellow River boosts water flow to assist spring farming
- China to formulate law on protection of Yellow River
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.