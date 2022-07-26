A 'ladder' by the Yellow River

(People's Daily App) 11:03, July 26, 2022

Dare to climb these steep rock stairs by the riverside of the Yellow River? Now a famous scenic spot in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, the "ladder" was initially carved out for military purposes about a thousand years ago.

