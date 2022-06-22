China to improve Yellow River basin protection through legislation

Xinhua) 09:57, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The latest version of a draft law on the protection of the Yellow River, the "mother river" of the Chinese nation, was submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee for a second reading on Tuesday.

The Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, China's top legislature, started its 35th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The draft law features enriched content regarding the protection and restoration measures of the Yellow River basin, upholds integrated conservation and restoration of mountain, water, forest, farmland, lake, grassland, desert and ice ecosystem in the region, and forbids any industrial fishing of natural fishery resources in key areas.

It stipulates that relevant eco-environmental appraisal and monitoring mechanisms should be added, ecological restoration projects in key regions implemented, and tourism activities should not infringe upon regional ecological and cultural heritage.

It also outlines that regional provincial-level localities can establish coordination mechanisms to advance environmental protection and high-quality development.

It said a unified allocation system should be set up and implemented with a minimal impact on the aquatic life and their habitats to address water and sand resource imbalances along the Yellow River basin.

The draft law also incorporates content such as enhancing relevant technological innovation, developing clean energy under local conditions, and advancing the building of the Yellow River cultural system.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)