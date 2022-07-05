Scenery of Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River
Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows tourists viewing the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows tourists viewing the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows tourists viewing the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows tourists viewing the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Liu Hongda/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows tourists viewing the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows tourists viewing the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Liu Hongda/Xinhua)
