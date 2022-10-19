We Are China

Yellow River estuary ushers in most beautiful season

Ecns.cn) 09:24, October 19, 2022

Autumn brings awesome scenery to the Yellow River estuary where the Yellow River, China's second-longest river, joins the Bohai Sea in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bin)

