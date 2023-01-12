Yellow River reservoir replenishes water to major river in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:52, January 12, 2023

TAIYUAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Wanjiazhai, a reservoir on the Yellow River, continued to replenish Yongding River in north China with water in 2022 to support ecological restoration in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area.

The river basin of Yongding is one of the most important water conservation areas and an ecological barrier and corridor in the Chinese capital and surrounding areas.

A total of 239 million cubic meters of water was diverted from Wanjiazhai to Yongding River twice in 2022, in spring and autumn. The amount of the replenished water surpassed 1.1 billion cubic meters from 2017 to 2022.

The Beijing section of Yongding River is 170 km long, with a basin area of 3,200 square km. The municipal government of Beijing started a comprehensive ecological restoration project of the river in 2020, treating a 91-km river course and about 85.3 hectares of wetlands, and 25 km of bank slopes along the river.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)