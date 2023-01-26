China's telecommunication satellite starts automated orbit change

Xinhua) 10:13, January 26, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's APSTAR-6E telecommunication satellite has recently separated from its independent propulsion module, beginning its electrically propelled orbit change journey, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the satellite's developer.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Jan. 13, and entered its planned orbit successfully.

As a new-generation economical commercial satellite with a high performance, high efficiency and high cost performance, the APSTAR-6E is China's first satellite to change its orbit entirely autonomously, the CASC said.

After separating from its independent propulsion module, the satellite will be transferred to the synchronous orbit by its two electric propulsion systems.

The satellite will be used mainly to provide cost-effective, high-throughput broadband communication services for the Southeast Asia region.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)