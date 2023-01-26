China's telecommunication satellite starts automated orbit change
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's APSTAR-6E telecommunication satellite has recently separated from its independent propulsion module, beginning its electrically propelled orbit change journey, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the satellite's developer.
The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Jan. 13, and entered its planned orbit successfully.
As a new-generation economical commercial satellite with a high performance, high efficiency and high cost performance, the APSTAR-6E is China's first satellite to change its orbit entirely autonomously, the CASC said.
After separating from its independent propulsion module, the satellite will be transferred to the synchronous orbit by its two electric propulsion systems.
The satellite will be used mainly to provide cost-effective, high-throughput broadband communication services for the Southeast Asia region.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to intensify crackdown on telecom, internet fraud
- Small cliques counterproductive to 6G development
- China has nearly 350 mln teleworkers: report
- China launches new mobile telecommunication satellite
- Chinese telecommunications giants exhibit brand new products at MWC2019
- Shorter China-Russia cable route cuts telecommunication cost
- African embraced as one of ICT firm’s own
- China detains 1,530 in telecom spam crackdown
- Development of telecommunication in China (17)
- Development of telecommunication in China (16)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.