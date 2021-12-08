Small cliques counterproductive to 6G development

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- With major tech powerhouses worldwide drawing blueprints for the development of 6G -- the next-generation wireless technology, Washington has been in too much of a hurry to form a small clique of allies in a frantic attempt to exclude and suppress China.

The curb on China's hi-tech research and innovation is not a fresh story. It clearly exposed Washington's selfish purpose -- to prevent Chinese tech firms from progressing and maintain its long-standing global technological dominance.

For a long time, the United States has been abusing its global supremacy to arbitrarily bully and crack down on sci-tech companies in other countries in the guise of national security. Such hegemonic moves constituted a serious violation of the principle of market economy and international economic and trade rules, and have gravely disrupted the global industrial and supply chains.

In order to wipe out what Washington has claimed a threat to its technology hegemony, it has used almost every possible means, from blacklisting tech companies, imposing chip trading sanctions, to impeding cooperation and exchanges between China and the rest of the world. Washington's blatant acts have already sparked serious concern across the world.

Take the Next G Alliance. The program launched by the Washington-based Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions to establish North America's leadership in 6G development has clubbed Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, Apple, Intel, Ericsson and other global tech giants, but shut out China's Huawei and ZTE, leading global providers of information and telecommunications technologies including 5G.

The United States has elaborately selected partners to push ahead with research on the superfast wireless technology in the hope of joining forces with allies to retard the development of Chinese communications products and reassume the dominance in the mobile communication industry.

However, it is difficult to establish an internationally recognized standard on 6G without the participation of China, a country that has seen rapid hi-tech growth in recent years. Nikkei Asia, a branch of Japanese newspaper Nikkei, reported in September that after surveying around 20,000 patent applications for nine core 6G technologies, it has found that China topped the list with over 40 percent of 6G patent filings.

In a highly interconnected world, the theory of decoupling with China and splitting the world into two separate tech ecosystems is only a foolish delusion.

For years, global organizations such as the International Telecommunication Union have been working to set international industry-wide standards that everyone accepts, as the coexistence of different technology standards has caused unnecessary technical barriers and a colossal waste of resources.

Meanwhile, there is broad consensus that given the difficulty and complexity in 6G development, the global community needs to enhance international cooperation and exchanges in science and technology.

Blocking other's progress will not boost America's own development. Its self-centered scheme of bullying and suppressing others at the expense of the shared benefits of the world community runs counter to the trend of development and cooperation, and is thus doomed to failure.

