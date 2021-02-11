Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
China has nearly 350 mln teleworkers: report

(Xinhua)    09:36, February 11, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 11 -- The number of telecommuters in China had risen to 346 million by the end of 2020, accounting for about 35 percent of all Chinese netizens, according to a recent report on China's internet development.

The number saw an increase of 147 million from June 2020 due to the rapid development of the telecommuting market amid the COVID-19 pandemic, read the report by the China Internet Network Information Center.

With advantages in cost and efficiency, telecommuting has helped enterprises break the restrictions of traditional workflows and realize off-site working, therefore allowing enterprises to maintain operations under COVID-19 containment measures, according to the report.

It noted that research data showed a teleworker can save their employer about 14,000 yuan (about 2,100 U.S. dollars) per year.

