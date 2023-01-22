Chinese courts make efforts to improve eco-environmental protection
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 16,000 cases involving public interest litigations regarding eco-environmental protection, eco-environmental damage compensation and judiciary confirmation had been concluded by courts nationwide since 2013, according to China's Supreme People's Court (SPC).
Chinese courts have been advancing the reform of the judicial system concerning eco-environmental protection, and enhancing cooperation with procuratorates and law enforcement departments on eco-environmental protection, the SPC said in statement.
A total of 2,426 specialized judicial organs for environmental and resource cases had been established across the country, and 21 judicial interpretations and 15 policy documents had been issued to improve judgement rules for public interest litigations on eco-environmental protection, the SPC data revealed.
Photos
Related Stories
- Juncao contributes to treatment of saline-alkali land in Jiangsu province
- Ecological research leads to better environmental protection in China
- Sound ecological environment contributes to Lishui's progress in aquatic sports
- Young man spends 10 years on uninhabited islet protecting “birds of myth”
- Nation makes rapid progress toward greener future
- Chinese legislators inspect enforcement of environmental protection law
- China doubles down on pollution fight with in-depth efforts
- Xi calls for balancing environmental protection, economic development
- Green way of development helps Yunnan enhance environmental protection while increase people’s income
- China, UK have "enormous potential" for cooperation in environmental protection: ambassador
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.