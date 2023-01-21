Chinese overseas builders of China-Thailand Railway stick to posts in Thailand

Xinhua) 09:37, January 21, 2023

A Chinese overseas builder inspects a bridge girder erection machine at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2023.

As the Spring Festival approaches, Chinese overseas builders are still sticking to their posts at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway.

The China-Thailand Railway, an important part of the trans-Asian railway network, will be Thailand's first standard-gauge high-speed railway. The first section, linking the Thai capital of Bangkok with Nakhon Ratchasima province, is expected to shorten the travel time from more than four hours to just over one hour. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A Chinese overseas builder inspects the interior of a bridge girder erection machine at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2023.

Chinese overseas builders inspect a bridge girder erection machine at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2023.

Chinese overseas builders inspect a pier body at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2023.

A Chinese overseas builder inspects segmental beams at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2023.

A Chinese overseas builder inspects segmental beams at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2023.

A Chinese overseas builder inspects a bridge girder erection machine at a construction site of the China-Thailand Railway in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2023.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)