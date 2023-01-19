16 killed in helicopter crash near Kiev, including Ukrainian interior minister

Xinhua) 09:32, January 19, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the crash site of a helicopter in Brovary, a town in the suburbs of Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was killed.

KIEV, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A helicopter crashed near Kiev on Wednesday morning, killing at least 16 people, including Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

The crash in Brovary, a town in the suburbs of Kiev, also killed Monastyrsky's deputy Yevhen Yenin while injuring 30 others, said the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, officials gave an initial death toll of 18.

Monastyrsky, Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovych, and six other people were on board the crashed helicopter, it said.

