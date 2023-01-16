Strong explosions rock Ukrainian capital

Xinhua) 09:35, January 16, 2023

KIEV, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Strong explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital on Saturday morning due to an apparent missile strike by Russian forces, authorities said.

Several blasts occurred in the eastern Dniprovskiy district, and emergency crews rushed to the scene, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Debris of a missile fell on an uninhabited area in the southern Holosiivskyi district, bringing no casualties, he said.

Preliminary reports showed that a non-residential building caught fire in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of an attack carried out by Russian forces, he added.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, wrote on Telegram that the energy infrastructure in Kiev came under missile strikes.

According to preliminary information, an infrastructure facility was also hit in the attack, the Kiev City Military Administration said in a statement.

