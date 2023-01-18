China saw robust farm produce online retail sales in 2022

Xinhua) 16:41, January 18, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- It is estimated that China's online retail sales of farm produce achieved a rise of about 10 percent in 2022, as the agriculture sector further embraced the booming e-commerce market.

The robust agriculture e-commerce business is being built upon the country's growing farm produce processing industry. This industry is estimated to log an increase of about 4 percent in the revenue of major firms in 2023, Zeng Yande, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, told a media conference Wednesday.

Over 16,000 facilities for refrigerating and preserving agricultural products were built last year, Zeng said.

Official data showed Tuesday that China's online retail sales expanded 4 percent year on year in 2022 to nearly 13.8 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars) -- consolidating its status as the top online retail market on the planet.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)