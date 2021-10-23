Premier Li stresses importance of improving farm produce supply capacity

Xinhua) 09:44, October 23, 2021

CHONGQING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for the improvement of the country's livestock, poultry and aquatic product supply capacities to better meet the upgrading consumption demand of the people.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said in an instruction to a teleconference on China's husbandry and fishing industries.

The government should fully implement the system of provincial governors assuming overall responsibility while city mayors assume responsibility for the "vegetable basket," Li said.

China should stabilize and improve its policies to offer long-term support and make advancements in the construction of modern breeding, seed cultivation, disease prevention and control, processing and circulation systems to promote the high-quality development of the husbandry and fishing industries, according to Li.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the conference.

Hu called for the improvement of innovation-driven development ability, the promotion of the industrial modernization level, and the market-oriented development of the husbandry and fishing industries.

All levels of government should intensify their policy and fiscal support to create a better environment for the development of the industries. The country should also implement the 10-year fishing ban that covers all key waters of the Yangtze River, and strengthen the protection of aquatic life resources, according to Hu.

