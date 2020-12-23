Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
China's weekly farm produce prices rise

(Xinhua)    13:49, December 23, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Farm produce prices in China edged up last week, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

From Dec. 14 to 20, the overall price of farm produce increased by 2.1 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork rose 2.9 percent week on week to 43.55 yuan (about 6.64 U.S. dollars) per kg. The wholesale price of mutton went up 1.7 percent, while that of beef edged up 0.5 percent.

Poultry-related products saw price rises. The wholesale price of eggs edged up 2.4 percent on a weekly basis and that of chicken rose 0.9 percent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went up 4.3 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for about one third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

China's CPI dipped 0.5 percent year on year in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In the first 11 months, the country's CPI rose 2.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

