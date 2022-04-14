China pledges all-out efforts to ensure farm produce supply

Xinhua) 08:59, April 14, 2022

Residents shop for vegetables at a supermarket in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2022. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China will make all-out efforts to ensure spring farming and agricultural production supplies amid the domestic resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Wednesday.

Agricultural departments at all levels have been advancing spring farming and ensuring agricultural supplies, and the output of vegetables as well as meat, eggs and milk has increased and is sufficient to meet consumer demand, according to a meeting held by the ministry on Tuesday.

The meeting called for more efforts to prevent and control pests and diseases in spring farming, while ensuring the supply of agricultural machinery parts and the smooth transportation of farm produce.

Coordination between departments should also be strengthened and differentiated pandemic prevention and control measures should be implemented.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)