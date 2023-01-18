Home>>
Free TCM care packages, door-to-door services provided to rural residents in Changsha
(Xinhua) 11:13, January 18, 2023
A pharmacist dispenses traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a health center in Qiaokou Town, Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023. As the Spring Festival approaches, medical workers from rural health centers of Wangcheng District have provided free traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) care packages and door-to-door services to senior residents and others in need. Wangcheng District has so far delivered more than 21,000 TCM care packages in total to its rural residents. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
