TCM treatment in Tangshan, N China

Xinhua) 08:38, January 16, 2023

A patient receives traditional Chinese medicine treatment at a health center in Huanggezhuang Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A patient receives moxibustion therapy at home with the help of a therapist from the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A pharmaceutist dispenses traditional Chinese medicine at a health center in Huanggezhuang Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Pharmaceutists dispense traditional Chinese medicine at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member is seen at work in the traditional Chinese medicine preparation room at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A pharmaceutist dispenses traditional Chinese medicine at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A patient receives acupuncture therapy at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Doctor Liu Huafeng (L) checks a patient's pulse at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A therapist massages a patient at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A pharmaceutist dispenses traditional Chinese medicine at a health center in Huanggezhuang Town of Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

