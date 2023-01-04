TCM has unique strengths in treating COVID: expert

Pharmacists prepare Chinese herbal medicine at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Sanya City in Sanya, south China's Hainan province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has unique advantages in the treatment of COVID-19 infections, a TCM expert said on Tuesday.

TCM treatment can inhibit the virus, relieving clinical symptoms and preventing cases with mild symptoms from worsening, said Huang Luqi, deputy head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

For those with severe symptoms, integrated treatment of Chinese and Western medicine can effectively prevent the disease development from becoming more critical or slow the progression, thus reducing the fatality rate, Huang said.

The expert added that the proper use of TCM for home-based treatment can also relieve the pressure on medical institutions and medical resources, as China has shifted the focus of its COVID-19 response strategy from infection control to case treatment to prevent severe cases.

To this end, efforts have been made to roll out guidelines on TCM intervention for COVID-19 patients treated at home, strengthen the building of fever clinics in TCM hospitals, and ensure the supply of key traditional Chinese medicines, Huang said.

