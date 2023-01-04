All countries' COVID-19 response measures should be science-based: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China believes that for all countries, COVID-19 response measures need to be science-based and proportionate without affecting regular people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

In response to a relevant query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that since the outbreak, China has taken an active part in international cooperation against COVID-19 and worked with the international community to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

Mao said that based on the latest changes in the pandemic situation and the circumstances facing our response, the competent authorities in China have shared information in a timely, open, and transparent manner according to the law. We shared the viral genome data from the latest COVID-19 cases in China via the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

She added that, a few days ago, China's competent authorities held a video conference with the WHO. The two sides exchanged views on the current COVID-19 situation, medical treatment, vaccination, and other technical issues. They agreed to continue technical exchanges and contribute to an early global victory over the pandemic.

Health experts from many countries have said that the COVID-19 strains currently spreading in China have previously been found elsewhere already, and a new variant may emerge anywhere on the planet, so there is no need to impose special entry restrictions on China, said Mao.

Mao said that China always believes that for all countries, the measures in the COVID-19 response need to be science-based and proportionate. They should not be used for political manipulation, there should not be discriminatory practices against certain countries, and measures should not affect regular people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

