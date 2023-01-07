Traditional Chinese medicine important in China's COVID-19 response: expert

Xinhua) 10:21, January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Leveraging traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in the treatment of infections is an important step in the Chinese approach to COVID-19 response, an expert has said.

Qi Wensheng, director of the emergency department at Guang'anmen Hospital affiliated with the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, said China has been adhering to an approach where both TCM and Western medicine are used in its COVID-19 response. TCM has played an important role in COVID-19 treatment over the past three years.

A circular released by the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response on Wednesday has called for TCM intervention at earlier stages in treating infections and emphasized the integration of TCM and Western medicine in treating severe cases.

