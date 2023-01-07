Foreign firms welcome China's optimized COVID response: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:50, January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Foreign-invested companies have been encouraged by China's efforts to optimize its COVID-19 response, and are seeking new opportunities to invest in China, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

The timely and uplifting optimization unblocked travel for foreign staff coming to China, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, quoting foreign firms interviewed by the ministry.

Many foreign companies said the new measures have assured them of their business expectations in China, according to Shu. Some are making plans for their management personnel to visit China and restart projects, she said.

Shu said the ministry will continue to expand market access for foreign firms and step up the protection of their legitimate rights and interests.

To better coordinate anti-virus efforts and economic development, China has optimized its COVID-19 response policies dynamically. In its latest move, China announced it would downgrade its management of COVID-19 from Jan. 8, 2023, treating it as a Class B illness rather than a more serious Class A illness.

