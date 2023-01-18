China's top political advisory body adopts draft agenda, schedule for annual session

January 18, 2023

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 25th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body has approved a decision to hold an annual session and adopted a draft agenda and schedule for the event.

The Standing Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee made the decisions during its 25th session, which closed on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Noting the importance of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee to Chinese politics, Wang called for meticulous preparations for its successful convening.

The session will start on March 4, according to a decision of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The draft agenda and schedule for the upcoming annual event will be submitted to a preparatory meeting for deliberation, according to Tuesday's meeting.

The meeting also approved the participating organizations, member quota and membership list for the 14th CPPCC National Committee, a work report from the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, a report on proposals, and a draft amendment to the CPPCC charter.

