Home>>
Annual session of China's top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4
(Xinhua) 16:22, December 30, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has been suggested to start on March 4, 2023, in Beijing.
The suggestion was made at a recent Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.
The meeting also decided the 25th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee to be convened from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2023, to prepare for the annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former provincial political advisor stands trial for bribery, abuse of power
- Chinese prosecutors indict former senior political advisor
- Top political advisor urges preparation for first session of 14th CPPCC National Committee
- China's top political advisor calls for boosted efficiency in performance of duties
- Top Chinese political advisor reiterates need to study key CPC congress
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.