China's top political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 16:46, January 13, 2023

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 83rd Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, held its 83rd Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

At the meeting, which was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, the senior political advisors studied recent remarks delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on CPPCC work.

Wang called for efforts to carefully study, fully understand and faithfully grasp Xi's remarks, thus doing a good job in wrapping up the work of the current-term CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting heard a report on the handling of key proposals put forward at the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Noting that all the 261 proposals in 77 key topics have been properly handled, Wang urged efforts to sum up experience and effective methods to further improve the proposal work.

The meeting heard a report on the research on political advisors' engagement with and service for people from various sectors.

Wang called for efforts to implement the arrangements and requirements set out at the 20th CPC National Congress for improving the systems and mechanisms through which political advisors stay engaged with people from various sectors, and to step up related research.

The meeting also deliberated a series of documents to be submitted to the 25th standing committee session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee for further discussion and deliberation, including the draft agenda and draft schedule for the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)