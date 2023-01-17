China's hematopoietic stem cell donations hit record high in 2022

Xinhua) 14:04, January 17, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 1,968 hematopoietic stem cell donations in 2022, a yearly record high for the country, according to a meeting of the Red Cross Society of China's council on Monday.

The donations, including five for foreign patients, were registered at the China Marrow Donor Program, which also recorded the information of over 150,000 new volunteers for hematopoietic stem cell donation last year.

More than 3.18 million volunteers have had their information registered at the program over the 21 years since the program was launched, with over 14,000 donations made, according to the meeting.

The China Marrow Donor Program will continue to strengthen the construction of voluntary service teams and will enhance the integration of provincial-level voluntary service groups for hematopoietic stem cell donation and voluntary blood donation, said an official with the program.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)