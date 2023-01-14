Tibet's food output hits record high in 2022

LHASA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The food output of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region surged to a record high in 2022, according to a government work report on Friday.

The region's grain output hit 1.07 million tonnes in 2022, its vegetable output climbed to 930,000 tonnes, and the output of meat, eggs and milk totaled 880,000 tonnes, said the report released at the first session of the 12th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Meanwhile, the region's output of green and organic foods and farm products as well as those with indigenous marks increased by 30 percent year on year in 2022, as the region has attached importance to the security and quality of its farm products.

Tibet allocated subsidies for the protection of cultivated land totaling 172 million yuan (about 25.6 million U.S. dollars) in 2022.

By the end of 2022, Tibet's planting area of improved varieties of highland barley, a long-established Tibetan grain, had grown to about 135,000 hectares, and that of high-yield farmlands totaled 260,000 hectares.

