Enterprises in central China city ramp up production for overseas orders

Xinhua) 09:19, January 14, 2023

A staff member checks products in a workshop of Hunan Xanjer Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. at the Changde National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 13, 2023.

Many enterprises in the high-tech zone of Changde City have ramped up production for overseas orders in recent days. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

