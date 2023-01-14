Home>>
Enterprises in central China city ramp up production for overseas orders
(Xinhua) 09:19, January 14, 2023
A staff member checks products in a workshop of Hunan Xanjer Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. at the Changde National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 13, 2023.
Many enterprises in the high-tech zone of Changde City have ramped up production for overseas orders in recent days. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
