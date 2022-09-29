Enterprise's overseas orders continue to grow in northwest China
A heavy truck is assembled on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022. Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group is a leading enterprise in equipment manufacturing in Shaanxi Province.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A heavy truck is assembled on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Employees work on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Employees work on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A heavy truck undergoes a test on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A heavy truck is assembled on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A heavy truck undergoes a test on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Employees work on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
An employee works on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A heavy truck is assembled on the assembly line of the heavy truck capacity expansion project at the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2022.
Since the beginning of this year, the overseas orders of Shaanxi Automobile have continued to grow. The heavy trucks produced here are exported to more than 130 countries and regions.
An expansion project is put into production recently to boost the capacity. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Photos
