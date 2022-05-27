Enterprises in Huimin County, Shandong export net and rope products abroad
Workers check nets at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.
Huimin has more than 700 enterprises producing over 300 sorts of net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries and exported to more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
A worker produces nets at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.
Huimin has more than 700 enterprises producing over 300 sorts of net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries and exported to more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
A worker produces safety belts at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.
Huimin has more than 700 enterprises producing over 300 sorts of net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries and exported to more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
A worker cuts nets at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.
Huimin has more than 700 enterprises producing over 300 sorts of net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries and exported to more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
Workers produce safety ropes at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.
Huimin has more than 700 enterprises producing over 300 sorts of net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries and exported to more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
Workers make safety ropes at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.
Huimin has more than 700 enterprises producing over 300 sorts of net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries and exported to more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to strengthen multiple supports for small, medium enterprises
- Chinese enterprises meet challenges with multi-pronged support
- AstraZeneca launches TCM innovation center in SW China
- Interview: British biopharmaceutical giant bullish on long-term development in China
- China's top liquor brand reports profit rise
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.