Enterprises in Huimin County, Shandong export net and rope products abroad

Xinhua) 11:46, May 27, 2022

Workers check nets at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.

Huimin has more than 700 enterprises producing over 300 sorts of net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries and exported to more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

A worker produces nets at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.

A worker produces safety belts at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.

A worker cuts nets at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.

Workers produce safety ropes at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.

Workers make safety ropes at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Township of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, May 21, 2022.

