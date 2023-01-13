Laos' foreign trade surpasses 1 bln USD in December

Xinhua) 10:54, January 13, 2023

VIENTIANE, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The value of imports and exports of Laos in December 2022 was 1.08 billion U.S. dollars, according to the latest figures from the Lao Trade Portal website.

Laos' exports in December totaled 532 million U.S. dollars and 556 million U.S. dollars were imports. The country recorded a trade deficit of 24 million U.S. dollars, according to a report issued Wednesday on the Lao Trade Portal website.

Laos' main export products included mixed and bar gold, cassava, paper and paper products, rubber, salt, pulp and paper scrap, copper ore, sugar, clothing and bananas.

Meanwhile, the country's main imports included diesel, mechanical equipment, land vehicles, iron and steel products, beverages, gasoline, auto parts, wood pulp and paper, plastic appliances, electrical appliances and equipment.

China remains the top export destination for Laos, followed by Vietnam and Thailand.

The main importing countries of Laos include Thailand, China, Vietnam, the United States and Japan, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)