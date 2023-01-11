Grassroots medical institutions build anti-COVID barrier for rural residents

Xinhua) 14:37, January 11, 2023

TIANJIN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The health center of Chuanfangyu Township recently saw villagers trickling in daily, and about one-third of the outpatients suffer from respiratory diseases.

The health center, located in the Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin Municipality, is one of the grassroots medical institutions in the country's vast rural areas, playing a vital role in providing tiered, timely, and convenient medical services for rural residents.

Guo Yanli has contracted the coronavirus for a dozen days.

"I have a cough and a little pain in my chest when I breathe. I bought some cough herbs here, and it took effect in about three days. I'm almost good now," the villager said.

Guo said that she also checked her lungs at the health center. The results showed her lungs were clear.

Villager Lyu Shuangshuang visited the health center recently for the antitussive drug. Lyu said her family had all been infected with COVID-19 but recovered after taking antipyretics, cold medicine, and antiviral medicine.

"Our drug reserves are sufficient to ensure the needs of patients in the area," said Sun Hongsheng, a physician at the health center. Sun added the center also provides traditional Chinese medicines for patients and infected medical staff.

Liu Hongliang, head of the health center, said there was a small increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in mid-to-late December, but the figure began to fall at the end of December. Most of them were mild cases.

Chuanfangyu Township has a population of more than 12,000. Besides the town's health center, village clinics also protect rural residents' health.

"The medication supply was tight at the beginning. Thanks to the help of the local health commission and pharmaceutical companies, we have increased our stockpile," Liu said.

Unlike the rapid rise in the number of people infected in big cities, the infection rate among villagers in the town was significantly slower, said Liu, adding that rural residents are scattered, and their awareness of self-protection has improved.

Apart from outpatient services, doctors in the health center also make house calls and home visits.

During a recent home visit, Liu found that Li Zeng, an 81-year-old villager, was not in good spirits, with a severe cough and respiratory symptoms. The elder was later admitted to the health center.

"My father is old, and big hospitals are very far. Therefore, we chose the small health center since we are familiar with the doctors. It is convenient and near our home, and the medical facilities are good here," said Li Zeng's daughter Li Haiyan.

The village clinic of Daxin, under the jurisdiction of Chuanfangyu Township, provides medical services for two nearby villages with more than 2,000 residents.

"The number of COVID-19 patients is declining, and the medicine is sufficient so far," said Liu Huaichen, a doctor at the clinic.

"Our country has exerted great efforts and done a good job in COVID-19 prevention over the past few years. Rural residents also attach importance to protection measures," he added.

