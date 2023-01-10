Home>>
China suspends short-term visa issuances to South Koreans
(CGTN) 16:42, January 10, 2023
The Chinese Embassy in South Korea issued a notice on Tuesday suspending the issuance of short-term visas to South Korean citizens visiting China for business, tourism, medical treatment, transit or general private affairs.
The measures will be adjusted depending on the cancellation of South Korea's discriminatory entry restrictions against Chinese citizens, the notice added.
