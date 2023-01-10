Chinese, Bangladeshi FMs meet on ties

DHAKA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momen briefly at the airport in the Bangladeshi capital early Tuesday on further improving bilateral relations.

At a stopover on his way to a visit to African countries, Qin said both sides spoke highly of the friendship between China and Bangladesh.

Both countries agreed to strengthen communication and exchanges in the new year so as to jointly push forward their bilateral ties.

