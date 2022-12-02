Bangladesh's largest tourism expo kicks off
DHAKA, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A three-day tourism expo kicked off here on Thursday with a view to boosting the country's travel industry business.
The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) organized the event titled "Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, also known as the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center.
Bangladeshi Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the expo.
ATAB President SN Manzur Murshed said Bangladesh has witnessed a significant infrastructural transformation in recent years, which is crucial to attracting more tourists from abroad. "Proper branding of the local places and heritage is a must for development of the cross-border tourism here," he added.
Talking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the expo, Yue Liwen, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, said there is still a lot of potential for tourism development between Bangladesh and China, hoping that the two sides can work together to promote more exchanges of tourists between the two countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Bangladeshi central bank allows mobile financial services to bring remittance
- Bangladesh squeezes imports of luxury items amid economic crisis
- South Asia's 1st underwater tunnel marks partial completion in Bangladesh
- IORA ministers' meeting kicks off in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh needs up to 12.5 bln USD for climate action: WB
- In pics: floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.