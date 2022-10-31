Home>>
In pics: floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh
(Xinhua) 08:52, October 31, 2022
Farmers row boats beside floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua)
A farmer rows boat beside floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua)
Farmers row boats beside floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua)
The aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)
The aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)
A farmer rows boat beside floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua)
A farmer rows boat beside floating vegetable beds in Barisal, Bangladesh, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua)
