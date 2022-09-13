Seminar held in Bangladesh on seeking investment from China's Hong Kong

Xinhua)

DHAKA, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A seminar has been held in Bangladesh to call on investors from China's Hong Kong to invest in Bangladesh with its pro-investment environment.

Dozens of leading Bangladeshi businessmen attended the seminar on Monday, which was jointly held by the Dhaka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

Speaking as the special guest, Secretary of Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division Sharifa Khan said Bangladeshi businesses should seek fresh opportunities in China's Hong Kong.

She called for support from the Hong Kong authorities to train Bangladeshi people, saying Hong Kong has an opportunity to invest more in Bangladesh's export-oriented economic zones.

In his speech as the chief guest, Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said any investment in Bangladesh is a golden opportunity for foreign investors as they can easily export their products to all over the world from here.

Rajesh Bhagat, HKTDC's consultant for South Asia, said Bangladesh offers excellent investment opportunities for foreign investors.

He said the country's ready-made garments, textiles, light engineering, leather and jute goods were promising sectors for investors.

