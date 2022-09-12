Over 480 deals signed at int'l investment fair in China's Xiamen

People visit the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

XIAMEN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 480 project deals were signed at the 22nd China International Fair for Investment &Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The total investment of the agreements came to 342 billion yuan (about 49.5 billion U.S. dollars), preliminary data showed on Sunday.

Over 800 industrial and trade groups, more than 4,000 companies and about 60,000 business people from more than 90 countries and regions attended the four-day event online or offline.

The event, which closed on Sunday, included important conferences and forums, investment talks and project matching meetings. It focused on topics including digital technologies, green investment, the Belt and Road Initiative, BRICS cooperation and the RCEP trade cooperation.

Themed "Global development: sharing digital opportunities, investing in green future," the grand fair is an effort to boost two-way investment and global economic recovery.

