Over 480 deals signed at int'l investment fair in China's Xiamen
People visit the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
XIAMEN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 480 project deals were signed at the 22nd China International Fair for Investment &Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.
The total investment of the agreements came to 342 billion yuan (about 49.5 billion U.S. dollars), preliminary data showed on Sunday.
Over 800 industrial and trade groups, more than 4,000 companies and about 60,000 business people from more than 90 countries and regions attended the four-day event online or offline.
The event, which closed on Sunday, included important conferences and forums, investment talks and project matching meetings. It focused on topics including digital technologies, green investment, the Belt and Road Initiative, BRICS cooperation and the RCEP trade cooperation.
Themed "Global development: sharing digital opportunities, investing in green future," the grand fair is an effort to boost two-way investment and global economic recovery.
Photos
Related Stories
- China Focus: Optimism prevails as investment fair presents opportunities
- US economist: Global companies will continue to invest in China to be part of its growing market
- China's fixed-asset investment expands 5.7 pct in first seven months
- Overseas investors find sweet spots in China's green transition
- Xinjiang attracts over 355 billion yuan of investment in H1
- China sees growing water conservancy infrastructure investment in H1
- China's infrastructure investment accelerates amid policy support
- China to step up financing support for major projects
- China's foreign investment for large projects up in first 5 months
- China's non-financial outbound direct investment up 2.3 pct in January-May
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.