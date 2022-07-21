Home>>
Xinjiang attracts over 355 billion yuan of investment in H1
(Xinhua) 09:11, July 21, 2022
URUMQI, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The commerce department of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said the investment from outside the region has seen robust growth in the first half of 2022.
A combined investment of nearly 355.3 billion yuan (about 52.7 billion U.S. dollars) was attracted to the region, up 37 percent year on year, the department said.
The regional commerce department said Xinjiang's performance in attracting investment in the first six months was attributable to market-oriented means by various departments and innovative investment promotion measures.
The department added that it will continue to improve Xinjiang's investment environment and promote the upgrading of the region's industries.
