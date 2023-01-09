Economy grows despite COVID headwinds
Containers from all over the world wait to be loaded or unloaded at Yangshan Port near Shanghai on April 24. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/China Daily]
Country registered average growth of 4.5 percent over three years
As it has fought to contain the COVID-19 epidemic for most of the past three years, China's economy has expanded at an average annual rate of 4.5 percent, higher than the world's average.
In 2020, the nation was the first major economic power to register growth. The following year, its GDP increased to 114 trillion yuan ($16.54 trillion). And last year, its economy still managed to grow despite tremendous pressure from COVID-19.
In this series of photos, China Daily photographers recorded the national and individual efforts made to keep China's economy growing over the past three years.
